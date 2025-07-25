Drybar Inks Multi-Unit Development Deal for Four Shops

Experienced Multi-Brand Franchisee Grows the Leading Professional Blowout Brand’s National Footprint

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // –Drybar®, the leading blowout concept known for specializing in professional blowouts, recently signed a multi-unit development agreement detailing four new locations across Virginia and Florida.

The agreement was signed by established franchisee Julie Sterling, who brings more than 20 years of franchising experience with The UPS Stores to this venture. Sterling previously held the exclusive development rights for The UPS Stores in Northern Virginia for 60+ locations. The UPS Stores acquired her entire Northern Virginia territory in 2023, underscoring the market strength under her ownership. Upon selling her portfolio, Sterling turned to Drybar for her next venture. As a longtime client and fan of the brand and its membership model, Sterling plans to continue growing Drybar across these two key growth markets.

“Franchising has shaped my career, and after two decades in the industry, I know the power of a brand with a clear identity and loyal customer base,” said Sterling. “As a longtime Drybar client, I’ve seen firsthand how the experience resonates. The simplicity of the model and strength of the brand make it a smart, scalable opportunity, and I’m excited to bring it to new markets and communities across Florida.”

Sterling, who splits her time between Northern Virginia and Southwest Florida, will leverage her deep market knowledge and on-the-ground presence in both regions to support Drybar’s continued growth. Her new development deal follows a stream of momentum for the brand, including its first-ever agreement in Alabama for five shops. With this latest deal, Sterling will lead Drybar’s expansion in Virginia and Florida by opening four new studios, meeting the rising demand for premium, experience-driven beauty services in the region.

“Julie is the kind of franchise partner we’re thrilled to grow with; she’s a passionate entrepreneur who understands what it takes to build strong teams and memorable guest experiences,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. “As we continue to scale Drybar’s footprint, having experienced leaders like Julie is key to delivering the premium service our guests know and love.”

The brand was founded in 2010 and revolutionized the beauty industry with its focus on professional blowouts—no cuts or color involved. Featuring a modern, stylish ambiance, a Drybar shop offers a chic, fun environment where clients leave feeling confident. With a range of signature blowout styles and styling products, Drybar shops have become the go-to destination for women seeking the perfect blowout without the hassle of traditional salon services. As a leader in the beauty industry, the Drybar brand delivers an elevated client experience that enhances natural beauty and positively impacts all aspects of life, from work to social events.

The Drybar brand is a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, which also includes the Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage® and Amazing Lash Studio® brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 750 locations across all of its portfolio brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, DB Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio, Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage and Fitness Together. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

