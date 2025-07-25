Golden Corral® Builds on Legacy of Military Support with Nationwide Project Healing Waters Fundraising Initiative

New nationwide fundraising partnership empowers guests to support healing, connection, and purpose through nature-based recovery programs for America’s heroes

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. – In its ongoing mission to improve the lives of our nation’s military heroes, Golden Corral announces a new national fundraising partnership with Project Healing Waters (PHW), a leading nonprofit in therapeutic outdoor recreation. Several members of Golden Corral’s Senior Leadership Team have supported PHW for over a decade through personal contributions and sponsored events, such as the Mossy Creek Invitational, and are excited to expand this partnership into Golden Corral restaurants nationwide. Beginning July 28, this campaign invites guests to contribute in-store and online with the goal of expanding access to PHW’s life-changing programs.

“Golden Corral has been an invaluable partner in helping us create powerful, healing experiences for the veterans and military personnel we serve,” said John “Saint” Langford, CEO and President of Project Healing Waters. “Their support allows us to continue providing these important programs, helping service members find community, peace, connection, and a renewed sense of purpose alongside others who understand their path.”

Through well-structured programs in fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building, PHW offers therapeutic opportunities that help participants process their combat experiences and rediscover a sense of purpose. Funds raised through this campaign will help expand access to these transformative programs for service members nationwide.

The restorative power of nature plays a vital role in PHW’s approach. For many participants, time spent outdoors leads to a stronger sense of belonging, greater resilience, and provides meaningful post-traumatic growth. Since 2012, PHW has served over 68,267 veterans through its fly fishing programs, reaching nearly 13,000 in the past two years, thanks to over 3,600 dedicated volunteers. Veterans participate in its highly successful programs in nearly 170 locations in 45 states, through partnerships with Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition Units, and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and clinics across the country.

“Project Healing Waters holds a special place in my heart, and the impact of the program is undeniable,” said Lance Trenary, CEO and President of Golden Corral. “Their work offers a real path to healing, and I’ve seen firsthand how moments on the water can restore a sense of self to veterans and active-duty service members. Our commitment to veterans is unwavering, and we’re focused on expanding access to these experiences for more of the heroes who need them most.”

The partnership with PHW rounds out Golden Corral’s military support by focusing not only on active-duty service members, but also on veterans in their post-service recovery.

There are two easy ways to donate — either in person at any Golden Corral or online. Guests dining in-restaurant can ask the cashier to round up their bill at the register, while online contributions can be made directly at https://give.projecthealingwaters.org/give/691468/%23!/donation/checkout.

Find a nearby Golden Corral at GoldenCorral.com/locations.

To learn more about the military support programs and volunteer opportunities, visit projecthealingwaters.org.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

About Project Healing Waters

Founded in 2005 by CAPT Ed Nicholson, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Project Healing Waters is a national nonprofit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of Veterans and active military through the therapeutic act of fly fishing. What began at Walter Reed Army Medical Center has grown into nearly 170 programs across 45 states, serving more than 7,500 Veterans annually at no cost to participants. Through fly tying, rod building, casting instruction and time on the water, Project Healing Waters fosters community, resilience and purpose for those who have served. Backed by over 3,600 volunteers, the organization has helped more than 68,000 Veterans since 2012. To learn more or support Project Healing Waters, visit ProjectHealingWaters.org.

