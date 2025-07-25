Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Michelle Kreft Shares Journey from Employee to Owner & President’s Club Member in Burlington, WI

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // BURLINGTON, Wis. – In December of 2018, Michelle Kreft purchased Minuteman Press in Burlington, WI, where she was already working as an employee for 9 years. As she approaches 7 years as owner and 16 years with the business overall, Michelle has joined the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024. In the following interview, Michelle highlights her incredible journey and shares her insights on how she and her dedicated team earned their way to the President’s Club.

Congrats on joining the President’s Club! What does it mean to you to achieve this milestone?

“This achievement represents more than just reaching a goal. The hard work, organizational growth, and teamwork that went into getting here was an unforgettable journey. We are very proud and grateful for the support of the community and our team. This milestone motivates me to keep pushing forward; I would like to continue building on this momentum.”

What does it mean for you to be in business for nearly 7 years?

“It’s amazing! We feel like this milestone proves we are resilient and dedicated to making this business work and succeed. Right after our first year, we overcame the pandemic. This accomplishment also makes us reflect on the trust and support we've earned from our clients and community. It feels like with each year, we've learned, adapted, and grown — and each challenge has shaped us into a stronger, more capable business.”

What are your top 4 keys to your sales growth and success?

“1. Investing in New Equipment: Upgrading our flatbed and large format printers has significantly improved efficiency, allowing us to complete jobs faster and more profitably while reducing labor hours.

2. Minuteman Press XPress Ads: We’ve been utilizing a direct mail marketing campaign for our clients called Minuteman Press XPress Ads even before I took over the company. We advertise in four cities, four times per year, and many of our customers have continued advertising year after year due to the strong results they get.

3. Mailers: We handle the majority of our mailers in-house. By purchasing lists, utilizing Accuzip, and taking advantage of Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), we’ve become the Burlington Post Office’s favorite customer, with many referrals coming our way for mailing services.

4. Networking: We’re actively involved in several organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, and BNI. These connections have helped us build lasting relationships with customers and strengthen our presence in the community.”

How do you market your business? What are your high-demand products?

“Our top marketing strategies include the Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program, which generates a strong flow of leads; and networking, which helps us build valuable relationships and gain client referrals. We also do direct marketing through XPress Ads and direct mail to ensure our products and services reach a wider audience and stay top-of-mind. Our high-demand products include large format printing, business cards, booklets, and mailers — all essential items our clients rely on regularly.”

How do you describe your business community in Burlington, WI?

“Although there are a wide range of businesses – from lawn care companies to car dealerships – the community is fairly tightknit with scattered commercial business pockets. Despite our size, there is a strong spirit of shopping locally and supporting one another. We stay involved by volunteering at local events, participating in fundraisers, and sponsoring nonprofit organizations. Being active in the community is important to us, and it’s one of the ways we give back to the people and businesses that support us.”

What was your background before buying your Minuteman Press franchise?

“Before purchasing Minuteman Press in Burlington, I spent 9 years there as a graphic designer, CSR, and digital press operator. My journey began right out of college with my first graphic design position at Minuteman Press in Janesville, WI. Both locations have played a big role in shaping my skills and experience. The knowledge and mentorship I’ve gained along the way has been a huge part of my growth and success as a business owner.”

What has the franchise training & support from Minuteman Press International been like for you?

“The support of Minuteman Press has been fantastic. Anytime I’ve had a question, the team has either walked me through it online or provided clear, detailed instructions by email. The reps have also gone above and beyond, whether I’ve needed help with FLEX or finding local service techs for our equipment. Their responsiveness and willingness to assist have really made a difference.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“Running a business is certainly demanding, but it also gives me the freedom to manage my time and prioritize what matters most to me. Those priorities can change with what is happening outside of company hours, whether that’s family, health, or personal growth. As my own boss, I can choose where to focus my energy each day. Also, providing jobs and working alongside a dedicated team is one of the most gratifying parts of the journey. I especially enjoy watching the growth in our team.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“That’s easy! Value your relationships — with your customers, team, vendors, and community — they are just as valuable as your products or services. Strong relationships lead to loyalty, word-of-mouth growth, and a support network that can help you through tough times.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“I feel truly blessed to have such a supportive family and a hardworking team by my side. Their belief in me and dedication to the business have meant everything and have played a huge role in our success over the years.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Burlington, WI, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/wi/burlington/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

SOURCE Minuteman Press International

###

Media Contact:

Chris Biscuiti

631-249-1370

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.