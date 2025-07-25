Pvolve Inks Four New Franchise Deals

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK, NY – Pvolve signs four new franchise agreements. The latest will introduce six studios across Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Atlanta North Perimeter, Georgia; Granger, Indiana; and Richmond, Virginia.

Each new studio will be independently owned and operated by entrepreneurs who are aligned with Pvolve’s mission to deliver a smarter, more sustainable approach to fitness. The newly signed franchisees bring diverse professional backgrounds and a shared belief in the power of movement to transform lives:

Highlands Ranch, Colo.: Adrianne Rodriguez, a former medical social worker with nearly 20 years of acute care experience, witnessed firsthand the profound impact of chronic illness and preventable conditions on individuals and families. She is bringing Pvolve to Highlands Ranch, eager to provide her community with a sustainable way to move, feel better and live longer, healthier lives.

Atlanta North Perimeter, Ga.: Amber Jackson, with a background in marketing, publicity and corporate operations, expands her Pvolve presence with a second studio. As a driven entrepreneur and single mother, she’s focused on building a business that supports her own balance while inspiring others to thrive, both physically and personally.

Granger, Ind.: Lynn Haberland, vice president and COO of Michiana Neurologic Medicine, brings clinical operations expertise and a passion for wellness. Drawn to Pvolve’s alignment with functional medicine, she aims to introduce a fitness method that supports sustainable health and movement.

Richmond, Va.: Vikas Kapila, a seasoned franchise veteran and management consultant with experience owning consulting and StretchLab franchises, signed a three-unit agreement. Motivated by helping community members invest in themselves, Kapila was attracted to Pvolve’s integrated approach to fitness and wellness.

“We’re inspired by the leaders who bring strong business experience and are deeply connected to our brand’s mission and values,” said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “This growth reflects our commitment to meeting consumers where they are with a method that truly supports the body in motion through strength, stability and mobility.”

This expansion builds on Pvolve’s most recent partnership with longevity-focused Tally Health, enhancing brand visibility, franchise development and member engagement, which are essential pillars for long-term success. Supported by a robust omnichannel model that integrates in-studio classes, digital streaming and proprietary equipment, Pvolve’s franchise partners are uniquely positioned to serve today’s wellness-focused consumers amid rising national demand.

SOURCE Pvolve

