Ace Hardware Celebrates Grand Opening of New Retail Support Center in Kansas City, Mo.

State-of-the-Art Facility Highlights Ace’s Ongoing Investment in Growth, Retailer Support, and Operational Excellence

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, today celebrated the grand opening of its new Retail Support Center (RSC) in Kansas City, Mo., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The new facility spans more than 1.5 million-square-feet, measuring a half mile from end to end. It represents a major investment in Ace’s continued growth and commitment to supporting its network of independent retailers through best-in-class logistics and supply chain efficiency.

“This new 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Kansas City is more than just a building—it’s a symbol of what hard work, purpose, and servant-hearted teamwork can accomplish,” said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware. “It exists for one reason only: to help our locally owned stores serve their neighbors with excellence that has made Ace famous.”

Strategically located in nearly the exact geographic center of the continental U.S., the Ace Hardware RSC is situated along Interstate 29 and adjacent to Kansas City International Airport, offering immediate access to major highway and air freight networks. This location enhances Ace’s ability to deliver products quickly and reliably to thousands of locally owned stores across the central United States.

The Ace Hardware RSC is the first facility to open in Hunt Midwest’s newly developed KCI 29 Logistics Park and is nearly twice the size of the average Ace distribution center. The facility is expected to generate over 350 new local jobs and will play a crucial role in supporting Ace’s growing network of more than 5,000 locally owned stores in the U.S. During the construction phase, it also supported approximately 100 jobs in the local community.

Ace Hardware’s supply chain network is a cornerstone of the company’s operational success. The new retail support center joins a network of over a dozen distribution centers across the country, each designed to support Ace’s unique independent retail model. The new facility will also feature advanced automation technology and efficiency systems to streamline operations, minimize environmental impact, and support Ace’s long-term sustainability goals.

In recognition of its innovative design and impact, the Ace Hardware RSC was recently honored with a 2025 Kansas City Business Journal Capstone Award as the sole winner in the industrial category.

The opening of the Ace Hardware RSC marks a major milestone in Ace’s ongoing investment in service and support for its retailers. To stay up to date on the latest news from Ace Hardware, visit newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Hunt Midwest

Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held real estate development company with six decades of expertise in industrial, self-storage, residential, multifamily, and senior living communities, with more than $3 billion of developed projects in multiple geographic markets. Hunt Midwest leverages its reputation, resources, and relationships to create successful real estate solutions.

Hunt Midwest is one of the pillars of the Lamar Hunt Family’s holdings, which include interests in real estate, sports/entertainment, energy/natural resources, and private equity. Other marquee brands include the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bulls, FC Dallas, Hunt Southwest, and Trinity Hunt. Learn more at HuntMidwest.com.

SOURCE Ace Hardware

###

Media Contact:

Ace Hardware

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.