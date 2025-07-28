Big Whiskey’s Announces Grand Opening of New Owensboro, KY location

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Owensboro, KY - Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar is thrilled to announce the grand opening weekend of its newest location in Owensboro, Kentucky, beginning Friday, August 15, 2025. The Big Whiskey’s team in Owensboro has been hard at work training staff, finalizing preparations, and spreading the word to ensure an unforgettable celebration. This marks Big Whiskey’s first location in Kentucky and is a second-generation restaurant space, breathing new life into the former Bar Louie location.

The new restaurant is situated in a prime spot for locals and visitors alike, making it the perfect place to gather with family and friends over Big Whiskey’s signature Honey Stung Burger, award-winning wings, and a cold draft beer. The Owensboro location will also feature a spacious outdoor patio and private dining spaces for guests to enjoy special events and celebrations.

To celebrate the grand opening, Big Whiskey’s Owensboro will host an exclusive raffle giveaway for a Dierks Bentley autographed guitar, a nod to the region’s strong country music roots. True to its name, Big Whiskey’s offers an impressive selection of whiskeys and bourbons from across the country, including some of Kentucky’s finest, making it a must-visit for whiskey fans.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Big Whiskey’s to Owensboro,” said Alan Lawerence, Owensboro Franchisee. “This community has such an incredible energy, and we’re excited to be a part of it by providing a place where friends and families can come together for great food and good times.”

“Big Whiskey’s is more than a restaurant, it’s about creating a sense of belonging,” said Austin Herschend, CEO of Big Whiskey’s. “People crave connection, and whether it’s game day or just a night out, Big Whiskey’s is the perfect place for that.”

