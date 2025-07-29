Edible Arrangements® Launches New Curated Digital Gifting Marketplace

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA — Edible Arrangements® is expanding its reach with the launch of a new premium gifting marketplace. Edible has launched a first-of-its-kind integration with Goody, a tech-forward gifting platform. Powered by Goody’s Commerce API and its deep catalog of brands, this new experience features a thoughtfully curated selection of non-perishable, third-party gifts designed to complement Edible’s iconic indulgences.

In addition to Edible’s signature same-day gifting options, customers can now choose from a curated assortment of food-adjacent items that pair seamlessly with Edible’s core offerings. The innovative e-commerce integration brings brands like Carbone, Ghia, Homesick Candles and more to Edible’s online marketplace. Each gift includes a personalized digital card delivered instantly, so the recipient immediately feels the impact, even before the item arrives.

“Our new marketplace expands our offering, especially among customers in places without Edible storefronts,” said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible®. “By further expanding into non-perishables and modern fulfillment models, we’re removing the limitations of geography and inventory, while staying true to the emotional impact that defines our brand.”

Beyond increased accessibility, the new marketplace experience offers Edible a nimble way to explore consumer trends and identify new product opportunities. By launching third-party fulfillment, Edible can move faster and meet customer demand more effectively, without adding complexity to local operations.

“We see this as a natural collision of purpose and capability,” said Katy Carrigan, CEO at Goody. “Edible has built trust with millions of households, and Goody has built a curated gift catalog and the backend to integrate into their marketplace at scale. Together, we’re creating a more seamless and personal way to send something thoughtful.”

The launch underscores Edible’s broader pivot toward digital convenience and national reach, as the company evolves into an everyday, all-occasion brand powered by cultural relevance and tech-forward retail strategy.

