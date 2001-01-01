Edible® Franchise Opportunity

Edible has been the world's leader in the gifts and treats category for 20-plus years with more than 1,000 locations globally. Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible. As the leading retailer and e-commerce provider, Edible is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements to individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items, each product is made fresh. Innovating constantly, Edible has enhanced its bakeshop category, flower offerings, music albums and even its prototypes. With a ghost kitchen design and retail footprint that modernizes guests' experiences, the brand performs well in a variety of markets. Edible is now licensing its products in retail destinations and is focused on growth in North America in key markets. A very fruitful franchise opportunity. With an incredible brand awareness of 93% and more than 1000 locations worldwide, there's a bright future ahead. The time is right to our franchise as we launch our new and exciting initiatives. Edible gives our guests more ways to gift, treat, and shop for the people they care about. Retail - Our retail shops provide the convenience of curbside and in store pickup for our Guests. Our Guests can pick up freshly prepared arrangements, platters, cheesecakes, cookies and boxed fruit to go. Edible is unique in that we offer gifts for all occasions, including last-minute gifting needs and customization.

Products at every price point. We make it easy to drive business to your bottom line. Value-price everyday treats bring Guests into your shop and encourage repeat business. High-visibility bouquets and platters incent them to order higher-priced, higher-margin items for next special occasion. Join An Experienced Franchise brand. We created this category and there are no other players in this space. Franchise owners benefit from our unwavering commitment to shaping and protecting the brand. Every aspect of the business, including technology, equipment, supplies, patents and trademarks are proprietary and vigorously protected. You can invest in the brand knowing that the barriers for a new entrant into this category are very high. We are looking for Franchise Owners who align with our brand purpose and promise. An Ideal Franchise Owner should possess the following characteristics: Desire to create exceptional retail experiences

Desire to create exceptional retail experiences Community-minded

Strong leadership and team-building experience

Excitement and enthusiasm about the brand

Strong communication and marketing skills

Desire to follow a proven system

Track record of successful operations and growth within existing brands

