Edible® Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$80,000
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Total Investment:
|$183,600 - $409,700
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Edible has been the world's leader in the gifts and treats category for 20-plus years with more than 1,000 locations globally. Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible. As the leading retailer and e-commerce provider, Edible is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements to individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items, each product is made fresh. Innovating constantly, Edible has enhanced its bakeshop category, flower offerings, music albums and even its prototypes. With a ghost kitchen design and retail footprint that modernizes guests' experiences, the brand performs well in a variety of markets. Edible is now licensing its products in retail destinations and is focused on growth in North America in key markets.
A very fruitful franchise opportunity.
With an incredible brand awareness of 93% and more than 1000 locations worldwide, there's a bright future ahead. The time is right to our franchise as we launch our new and exciting initiatives.
Edible gives our guests more ways to gift, treat, and shop for the people they care about.
