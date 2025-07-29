Happy Joe’s Reopens in New Ulm with Community-Focused Franchisees

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ULM, Minn. – Happy Joe’s is officially back in New Ulm, bringing its legendary menu and family-friendly atmosphere. The new restaurant is locally owned and operated by franchisee Travis Hermel – a former longtime Happy Joe’s employee.

With deep roots in Minnesota and a strong history in New Ulm, this new location aims to restore a beloved local tradition while fueling future growth in the region.

“New Ulm has always been a strong market for us, and we’re thrilled to have the right people in place to bring Happy Joe’s back to the community,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “Travis knows this brand inside and out. The leadership reflects the values we stand for and our commitment to putting smiles on the face of every guest who walks through our doors.”

To celebrate its return, the New Ulm team participated in the city’s Independence Day parade, joining in one of the community’s most beloved summer traditions. The event marked a festive start to the restaurant’s first weekend of service.

