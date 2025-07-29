ohDEER Expands with First Franchise in the Lone Star State

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas — ohDEER announces its first Texas location with the opening of ohDEER Northwest Austin. The new location will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Jef and Whitney Fair, bringing ohDEER’s eco-friendly services to one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.

With a career in the outdoor retail space, Jef Fair brings a mix of operational expertise, environmental passion, and love for the outdoors to his new role as ohDEER owner. Most recently, Jef served as a software success manager and project manager for outdoor lifestyle brand Orvis. In addition, his connection to sustainable living deepened during his time working at an organic nursery, where he saw firsthand the importance of nature-friendly practices for healthy, thriving landscapes.

“Jef and Whitney are the kind of leaders we look for in ohDEER partners,” said Colleen Upham, co-founder and owner of ohDEER. “Jef’s background in outdoor retail and his commitment to environmentally responsible living make him a perfect fit for our brand. We are thrilled they are the first to bring ohDEER to Texas.”

As residents of an area with a high deer population, the Fairs saw a growing need for effective, all-natural solutions to protect local yards and landscapes.

“In Texas, deer will eat almost anything during a drought, and homeowners had no truly effective options to protect their landscapes. ohDEER’s all-natural solutions fill that gap,” said Jef. “I’m happiest spending time outdoors with my hands in the dirt landscaping or a ball at my feet—making ohDEER’s mission to reclaim outdoor spaces for play, rest, and connection one that deeply resonates with me.”

