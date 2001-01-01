ohDEER Franchise Opportunity

Grow Your Own Business! If you enjoy what you do, you never work a day in your life. The ohDEER Franchise System allows you to be your own boss while working with a team and process that is proven and stands out amongst the competition. A Recipe For Success 2x - Tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the last 20 years.

- Our franchisees retain 92% of their customers giving them recurring revenue that comes back every season. Low Cost - We offer discounts and financing that make the upfront costs lower so you have more to invest in your business. ohDEER is a 12-month service business offering All-Natural Deer, Tick & Mosquito Control. Using liquid and granular solutions, we apply our all-natural spray to the perimeter of properties. There's a seasonal swing with Tick & Mosquito Service (Spring-Fall), but Deer Control is offered year-round. This allows you to scale your business and reset for three months to plan while still serving your clients and creating cash flow. ohDEER has combined Tick & Mosquito Control with nature's largest pest, DEER, to offer you a business path to control your financial future. Deer control provides multiple streams of revenue that will allow you to scale quickly. The ohDEER Team will also assist you with the business tasks that no one likes to do such as setting up your gmail account and website, client acquisition through sales, marketing and budgeting so you can work towards financial success. Here's How We'll Support You Marketing Support - Nobody wants to be stuck working on Facebook ads while their customers are in need of servicing. We've got you covered!

Year-round Opportunity - Deer control and longer tick seasons give you the opportunity to turn this typically seasonal business into a thriving year-round business. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.