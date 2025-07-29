Re-Bath Names Kurt Ullman as VP of Franchise Development to Lead Expansion Efforts

One of America’s Largest Bathroom Remodelers Brings on 30-Year Industry Veteran to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // Phoenix, Ariz. – With the home services sector seeing increased consumer demand, Re-Bath, one of America’s largest bathroom remodelers, is strengthening its leadership team to ensure strategic and consistent growth. The brand recently appointed Kurt Ullman as the new VP of Franchise Development to bring on qualified candidates to accelerate both domestic and international expansion.

With more than 30 years of franchise development experience, Ullman steps into his new role with a proven track record of success. Leveraging his industry expertise and collaborative leadership style, he will:

Lead highly targeted domestic growth by identifying key markets and working with existing franchisees on resale opportunities.

by identifying key markets and working with existing franchisees on resale opportunities. Drive international expansion efforts , beginning with a focus on Canada.

, beginning with a focus on Canada. Attract qualified, business-minded entrepreneurs who align with Re-Bath’s performance-driven culture and commitment to excellence.

who align with Re-Bath’s performance-driven culture and commitment to excellence. Ensure franchise development is seamlessly integrated across departments, supporting the brand’s broader goals and long-term success.

“I was drawn to Re-Bath not only because the home services sector has proven to be incredibly resilient and successful, but also because this concept has real staying power. In other words, it’s not just a trend, it’s a necessity,” said Ullman. “What truly sets the brand apart is the performance of its franchisees and the culture of systemwide support. The model is strong, the numbers speak for themselves, and franchisee satisfaction is high. I’m looking forward to building on the brand’s momentum and connecting the right candidates with an opportunity that’s built to last.”

Re-Bath’s leadership team has identified several markets for expansion. Top-priority territories are located in Southern and Northern California, upstate New York, Southeast Virginia, and central Georgia – areas where demand is high and the brand is well-positioned for growth.

“Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in franchise development that will be a tremendous asset to Re-Bath,” said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. “As we expand, having the right leadership in place to identify and support the best franchise partners is crucial. His collaborative style and vision for the future will help us build a solid foundation and accelerate growth in key markets, ensuring long-term success for our franchisees and the brand as a whole.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Re-Bath, which recently executed its acquisition of key markets, now designated as centers of operational excellence. These efforts underscore the brand’s commitment to strengthening its entire system and supporting the long-term success of franchisees and their teams. With his expertise and leadership, Ullman is poised to play a vital role in advancing this growth strategy.

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. In fact, Re-Bath has achieved franchise system growth of 32% over the last three years, expanding from 110 locations to 145, according to its most recent Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

Re-Bath’s impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including being named the top bathroom remodeling franchise and securing the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila’s 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, and ranked No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

SOURCE Re-Bath

###

Media Contact:

Emily Eastin

847.945.1300 ext. 238

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.