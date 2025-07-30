Handel's Ice Cream Opens Walk-Up & Drive-Thru in Houston Heights

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, TX – Handel’s Ice Cream officially opens Houston's first walk-up and drive-thru location in the Oak Forest/Heights neighborhood on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The first 100 guests in line at 11:00 AM will have a chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year.*

Local residents Tim and Kesha Chatman own and operate the new location. Kesha brings 30+ years of fashion industry experience, while Tim’s three-decade career in IT for the energy sector reflects their diverse entrepreneurial strengths. The couple discovered Handel’s in 2018 and quickly became superfans.

"We were regular customers, always eager to try new flavors and menu items," said Kesha Chatman, co-owner of the new Handel's. "The idea of opening our own Handel's franchise just kept making more and more sense over time. We're incredibly excited to bring this beloved brand to our community."

The Chatmans are deeply rooted in the Oak Forest/Garden Oaks area. "We live here, eat here, and shop here daily," said Tim Chatman. "There's such a great mix of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, attractions, all nestled in with single-family homes. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors and become a go-to spot for ice cream lovers across Houston Heights."

In addition to the Free Ice Cream for a Year* giveaway, one lucky guest will take home a “Houston Prize Pack” worth $300, featuring gift cards to popular local spots including Via 313, Gabby’s BBQ, Uptown Cheapskate, Saigon Hustle, and Sunday Press, among others.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.

