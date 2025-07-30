JINYA Ramen Bar Expands Georgia Presence with New Roswell Location

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROSWELL, Ga. — JINYA Ramen Bar anticipated grand opening of its newest location in Roswell on August 4.

To celebrate, JINYA Ramen Bar is hosting a grand opening celebration on August 4 featuring an exciting promotion — JINYA will offer the first 100 guests free ramen on their next visit, making it a must-attend event for ramen lovers.

Perfectly situated just minutes from Historic Downtown Roswell and the Chattahoochee River, the new location offers a welcoming atmosphere where guests can savor JINYA’s signature slow-simmered broths, perfectly textured noodles and a variety of Japanese small plates. It's the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to experience an elevated take on traditional ramen.

“Bringing JINYA to Roswell marks an exciting step in our journey,” said Tomo Takahashi, Founder and CEO of JINYA Ramen Bar. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Roswell community and share our passion for authentic Japanese ramen.”

Once open, the new JINYA location in Roswell will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

SOURCE JINYA Ramen Bar

