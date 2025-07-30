Kinderdance names Myrna Camacho and Jocelyn Bourdon, NJ as 2025 Franchisees of the Year

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA – Kinderdance International is proud to announce that Myrna Camacho and Jocelyn Bourdon, the dynamic mother-daughter team behind Kinderdance New Jersey, have been named the 2025 Kinderdance Franchisees of the Year, Kinderdance’s most prestigious annual award.

This honor recognizes their outstanding dedication, powerful leadership, and long-term impact on early childhood development through dance, movement, and education. Myrna and Jocelyn’s work has elevated the Kinderdance brand across New Jersey and set a gold standard for franchisees.

Myrna Camacho has been a force within the Kinderdance network for over two decades. From launching at the silver franchisee level to achieving Gold Area Developer status, her journey has been marked by consistent growth, unmatched marketing expertise, and strong school partnerships. Her deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-quality programming continues to inspire the entire Kinderdance community.

Her daughter, Jocelyn Bourdon, has brought new energy and innovative strategies to the franchise, helping expand their reach and build even stronger relationships with schools. Jocelyn’s keen eye for branding and ability to secure new partnerships has driven increased enrollment and visibility across the region.

“Myrna and Jocelyn are a phenomenal example of what’s possible when passion and leadership align,” said Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance International. “Their ability to evolve, grow, and stay connected to the heart of our mission makes them the clear choice for Franchisees of the Year.”

Just a few weeks ago, Myrna and Jocelyn were featured session speakers at the 2025 Kinderdance Annual Conference, where they shared their insights on branding, school engagement, and community-based growth strategies. Their presentation was one of the most well-received sessions of the event, offering practical tools and heartfelt inspiration for franchisees at every stage of business.

Kinderdance International celebrates this well-earned recognition and looks forward to seeing continued success from this extraordinary team.

SOURCE Kinderdance International

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.