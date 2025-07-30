Rusty Taco Brings Bold Flavor to Rockford

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford taco lovers rejoice. Rusty Taco is officially opening its first Illinois location in Rockford. The restaurant will be owned and operated by Nick Rufenacht, Tyler Bauscher, and Wes Banks.

To celebrate the grand opening, Rusty Taco is rolling out bold deals all week long for the Rockford community. From Monday, August 18, through Sunday, August 24, guests can enjoy $2 breakfast tacos all day for both in-store and online orders, along with $4 margaritas all day in-store only. On opening day, the first 20 people in line at the restaurant will receive free chips and queso for a year. Doors will open at 7:00 a.m., so guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot in line.

“Coming from an operations background, what stood out to me about Rusty Taco was how fresh and exciting the brand felt and all its potential,” said Nick Rufenacht. “Being from Rockford, I have always seen the potential for business to thrive in this market, and I believe Rusty Taco will fit in perfectly within the community. I am looking forward to bringing that hands-on experience and energy into a great team and some new flavors to Rockford.”

Named after founder Rusty Fenton, Rusty Taco is a laid-back, welcoming taco spot where fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and easy vibes come together. With more than 20 unique taco options—including favorites like Baja Shrimp, Crispy Chicken, and Brisket—every order is made fresh and packed with personality. Guests can also enjoy house-made queso, salsas, and guacamole, along with signature margaritas made with fresh-squeezed lime juice.

Rusty Taco serves up a mix of familiar favorites and bold, unexpected flavors designed to satisfy cravings any time of day. Rusty Taco is more than a restaurant; it's a gathering place where people come together over great food and drinks.

“We are excited to bring Rusty Taco to the Rockford community,” said Denise Fenton, Brand Director and Co-Founder of Rusty Taco. “We loved being part of Rockford and know that Nick and his team are the right partners to lead the re-entrance. With the Rockford opening, we will continue the vision and mission that Rusty had implemented from day one, and this location will live up to it. We’re eager for the local community to visit and enjoy delicious tacos, margaritas, and queso in a neighborhood-friendly environment.”

Rusty Taco in Rockford will be open Monday through Sunday from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

