Rusty Taco Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000
Net Worth: $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $25,000
Total Investment: $529,817 - $796,325
Royalty Fee: Royalty 5% of gross sales
Advertising Fee: 1%-3%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CO, DE, FL, GA, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WI

Rusty Taco is a fast casual taco concept that re-creates the traditional taco stand experience in local communities, offering up creative street-style tacos and breakfast tacos served all day, along with fresh sides and salsas made from scratch. Each of our authentic tacos are made fresh to order, using simple, fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our restaurant design includes patio spaces along with flexible prototype formats along with the option of a full-service bar offering fresh lime juice margaritas and select beers.

Rusty Taco is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-in, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, Rusty Taco is able to leverage its combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party delivery partners.

Why Rusty Taco

Rusty Taco is based on 3 core principals - simplicity, approachability, authenticity. Our menu is simple and easy to prepare, using fresh ingredients. We are the neighborhood taco stand and approachable to everyone - in our service, in our food and in our environment. We are authentically inspired and that shows in all that we do - from our menu and ingredients, to our service and décor.

  • Average unit volume reported by the top 25% of franchised restaurants from January 1, 2019, to December 29, 2019. 2 of 5 (40%) franchised restaurants achieved or surpassed this average. 2020 results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or earn as much.
  • Flexible prototype formats including full-service bar options
  • Backed by the power of Inspire Brands, the 4th largest restaurant company in the U.S.
  • Incentive programs available for new market developments and veterans
  • Integrated online ordering platform with direct connection to 3rd party delivery
  • Part of a $45B Mexican Food Category
  • Multiple dining occasions including 4 day parts: breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, plus serves breakfast tacos all day long, a current popular trend.
  • Simple menu focused on street tacos that also includes a wide variety of options for the guest
  • Available markets across the U.S.
  • Appeals to a wide customer base and attracts diners across all income brackets

Franchise Support

  • Real Estate/Design/Construction Support - Rusty Taco will provide support and criteria for targeted site selections for current and future growth plans, as well as all specifications and consultations on building your Rusty Taco restaurants.
  • Training and Pre-Opening Support - Rusty Taco has a comprehensive 4-week training program that is conducted at one of our corporate restaurants and offers on-site opening training assistance at your restaurants.
  • Grand Opening and Marketing Support - Support for planning and executing grand opening marketing with assistance from our marketing team is provided, as well as local marketing initiatives for your restaurants.
  • Operations and On-Going Support - Rusty Taco supports the operations of your restaurants by providing access to pre-approved suppliers and national purchasing programs, as well as ongoing brand standard reviews and coaching, business growth consultation, and community engagement strategies.

Franchise Criteria

Rusty Taco requires our franchisees to meet the following criteria in order to own and operate a minimum of 2 Rusty Taco restaurants:

  • Liquid Capital: $550,000
  • Net Worth:1,000,000+
  • Franchise Fee: $25,000 per store
  • Initial Start Up Costs Range: $529,817 - $796,325
  • Royalty Fee: Royalty 5% of gross sales
  • Advertising Fee: 1%-3%
  • Multi-Unit restaurant experience
  • Demonstrated enthusiasm, drive and passion in the restaurant industry
Add to Request List

