Rusty Taco Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
|Total Investment:
|$529,817 - $796,325
|Royalty Fee:
|Royalty 5% of gross sales
|Advertising Fee:
|1%-3%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CO, DE, FL, GA, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WI
Rusty Taco is a fast casual taco concept that re-creates the traditional taco stand experience in local communities, offering up creative street-style tacos and breakfast tacos served all day, along with fresh sides and salsas made from scratch. Each of our authentic tacos are made fresh to order, using simple, fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our restaurant design includes patio spaces along with flexible prototype formats along with the option of a full-service bar offering fresh lime juice margaritas and select beers.
Rusty Taco is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-in, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, Rusty Taco is able to leverage its combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party delivery partners.
Why Rusty Taco
Rusty Taco is based on 3 core principals - simplicity, approachability, authenticity. Our menu is simple and easy to prepare, using fresh ingredients. We are the neighborhood taco stand and approachable to everyone - in our service, in our food and in our environment. We are authentically inspired and that shows in all that we do - from our menu and ingredients, to our service and décor.
Franchise Support
Franchise Criteria
Rusty Taco requires our franchisees to meet the following criteria in order to own and operate a minimum of 2 Rusty Taco restaurants:
