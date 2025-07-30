Vitality Bowls Juices Up Georgia with New Bottled Superfood Line

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // DANVILLE, Calif. – Vitality Bowls announced the official launch of its cold-pressed bottled juices, shots and smoothies across Georgia locations. This joins existing availability in Texas cafés and select California locations. Georgia customers can now cool off with refreshing bottled beverages packed with the nutrient-rich ingredients Vitality Bowls is known for.

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating the launch of our bottled juices, smoothies, and shots across all Vitality Bowls locations in Buford, Alpharetta and Suwanee,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “These products offer the same powerful superfoods and fresh ingredients our guests love, now in an easy, grab-and-go format. We’re excited to give our Georgia customers more ways to enjoy Vitality Bowls and stay energized throughout their day.”

This expansion underscores the brand’s mission of making healthy eating accessible and convenient for all, solidifying its reputation as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals.

Each bottled item is crafted to complement Vitality Bowls’ existing offerings, providing customers with even more nutritious and delicious options. The line includes the “Green Me Up” juice made with fuji apple, cucumber, celery, romaine, spinach, kale and lemon, and “Vitality Blast,” smoothie a signature creation of apple, mango, orange, banana, spinach, kale, moringa. Energy and immunity-boosting shots are also available, made with superfood ingredients such as ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Vitality Bowls menu showcases an array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value, in alignment with the brand’s mission to help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

