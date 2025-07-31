Kinderdance International Names Brian Borchardt of Central Texas as 2025 Rookie of the Year

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA – Kinderdance International is thrilled to honor Brian Borchardt, owner of Kinderdance Central Texas, as the recipient of the 2025 Kinderdance Rookie of the Year Award, a recognition that celebrates outstanding achievement, leadership, and momentum within a franchise’s first year.

In just a short time, Brian demonstrated exceptional drive, heart, and business acumen, turning his vision for early childhood dance and movement education into a flourishing franchise.

A native of Kansas City with a strong background in healthcare administration and economic development, Brian, alongside his wife Ana, already made a profound impact on children. As leaders of Kinderdance Central Texas, they are expanding that impact in new and meaningful ways bringing high-quality dance, movement, and fitness programs to schools across Bell County, New Braunfels, and surrounding areas.

“Brian’s remarkable first two-year success speaks volumes. His enthusiasm, leadership, and ability to build meaningful school partnerships are the exact qualities we look for in a Kinderdance franchisee,” said Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance International. “He represents our brand, energetic, mission-driven, and deeply committed to helping children thrive through movement.”

Since launching, Kinderdance Central Texas has added new schools, introducing multiple programs at each site, and growing enrollments. Brian’s keen focus on operational excellence, strong community ties, and passion for early childhood development have positioned his franchise as a standout in the network.

From the baseball fields of South Texas where he met Ana, to building a business that’s now shaping the lives of young children, Brian’s journey is rooted in connection, perseverance, and purpose.

Kinderdance International proudly recognizes Brian Borchardt for this highly commendable achievement and looks forward to watching his growth and influence within the Kinderdance family.

SOURCE Kinderdance International

###

