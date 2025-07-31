Tint World Named One of 2025’s Best of the Best By Entrepreneur

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOCA RATON, Fla. – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, was named in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Best of the Best Franchises ranking.

“To be in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® is an incredible honor,” said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. “We cherish the relationships we have made in the communities we serve and will continue to strive to be the best franchise possible."

Entrepreneur’s Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand’s effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The franchises selected as 2025’s Best of the Best are ranked not only in the Franchise 500 list this year but also at the top of their respective industry categories, based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. There are more than 150 categories represented this year.

SOURCE Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.