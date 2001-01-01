Tint World Franchise Opportunity

TINT WORLD® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting franchise; specializing in window tinting, protective film, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels, and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, maintenance, repair, and installation services; and Mobile Services™; specializing in marine, residential, and commercial window film, protective coatings, and installation services.

Why Choose Us?

TINT WORLD® was founded in 1982 and grew the franchise system to be built on proven principles that have been successfully implemented by people from all walks of life. This is possible because Tint World® has invested in one of the most comprehensive pre-opening training and ongoing assistance programs in the industry. TINT WORLD® provides franchise owners with the advantage of a sophisticated business management, marketing, and sales support system. As you look into TINT WORLD®, you will find that there is no better investment with more financial and lifestyle opportunity for success, that requires less time and money - anywhere!

A Full-Service Turn-Key Franchise

TINT WORLD® provides startup assistance and ongoing support including franchise operations and marketing to promote business in your area.

Loan Assistance

Site Selection and Lease Negotiation

Advanced Training Programs

Ideal Candidate

TINT WORLD® ideal candidates come from all walks of life, however those with experience in sales, executive management, or overall Management often excel through relationships and people skills. TINT WORLD® franchise owners all have certain things in common such as:

Desire to be on the leading edge of growth and income opportunities

Passion for providing their clients the highest level of service

Desire to operate in a clean, high-tech work atmosphere

Having an automotive background is not required

Essential And Recession Proof Business

TINT WORLD® is an essential business according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, essential businesses are those who conduct a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continue critical infrastructure operations. A recession-proof business is an industry that is usually not being impacted by a decline in the economy.