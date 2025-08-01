Drybar Set to Open New Flagship Shop at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip

Leading Professional Blowout Concept Brings Luxury Styling to One of the World’s Busiest Retail Destinations

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS – The Drybar® brand, the category leader in professional blowouts, announced today its latest Las Vegas location opening on the Strip, inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Set to open in the Fall of 2025, this location will serve as a flagship for the brand, thanks to its prime placement on one of the most recognizable and trafficked retail corridors in the world.

The luxury blowout shop will feature all of the signature elements that define the brand’s elevated experience, including its iconic cocktail-inspired hair styling style menu, professional products and tools, and sleek, modern interior design. At twice the size of a typical Drybar location, the flagship shop will also introduce an expanded service menu that includes clip-in extensions and enhanced styling options.

In addition, this location will debut a full-service bar experience unlike any other Drybar, offering guests a curated menu of signature drinks to enjoy during their appointment—bringing a new level of luxury and hospitality to the Drybar experience.

The new Drybar shop, situated at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, #E010, is part of a larger multi-unit development deal in Las Vegas, led by local operators Ana and David Gimpelson. This will be their third shop in the region, following successful openings at UnCommons, the vibrant, mixed-used destination in southwest Las Vegas, and Boca Park in the Summerlin area. Drawing from Ana’s background in hospitality marketing and David’s track record as a serial entrepreneur in the beverage space, the pair brings a blend of client-centric focus and operational expertise to their growing Drybar portfolio.

The forthcoming Drybar is expected to become a must-visit destination for guests seeking a luxurious yet approachable beauty experience in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

“Opening another shop on the Las Vegas Strip is a milestone moment for Drybar and our local franchise team,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc. “With its scale, visibility, and location at Planet Hollywood, the shop is positioned to be one of our most recognizable. Ana and David bring strong operational expertise and a thoughtful approach to growth, and we’re proud to support their continued success. This expansion underscores our focus on providing quality beauty services in high-traffic, high-demand areas across the country.”

Founded in 2010, the Drybar brand revolutionized the beauty industry with its focus on professional blowouts. With a chic, inviting environment and a commitment to making clients look and feel their best, Drybar has become a go-to destination for confidence-boosting hair styling.

The Drybar brand is part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio, which also includes Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage®, and Amazing Lash Studio®. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 750 locations across its portfolio. As a high-growth franchise, DB Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select markets across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The company’s cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visitWellBizBrands.com.

