Hammer & Nails Opens 51ST Location in Santa Monica, Celebrates with Grand Opening Event

The brand redefining men’s grooming continues national expansion with a milestone shop on the West Coast

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Hammer & Nails, the elevated grooming experience built for modern men, has officially opened its 51st location in Santa Monica, California at 12121 Olympic Rd. The shop’s grand opening celebration took place on July 26 and welcomed community leaders and influencers, as well as other special guests, including UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, who joined as a brand ambassador and investor earlier this year. Guests enjoyed shop tours, refreshments, and complimentary grooming experiences in the masculine, design-forward space.

Hammer & Nails offers a fully tailored experience with services that are personalized to the individuality of each man that includes precision haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, and the brand’s signature whiskey-infused foot treatment.

“Santa Monica represents a key milestone in our journey to redefine the men’s grooming industry across the U.S.,” said Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails. “Our goal is to shift the paradigm of how men prioritize self-care and bring premium services that tend to the whole man to every corner of the country. This is the company’s tenth location to open in California, further fueling the next phase of national expansion as the brand makes strides to open 100 shops nationwide by the close of 2026.”

With a rapidly growing national footprint and a proven franchise model, Hammer & Nails continues to attract entrepreneurs and investors who are passionate about wellness, hospitality, and building a community.

“Bringing Hammer & Nails to Santa Monica has been an exciting journey. This city embraces wellness and style, and we’re proud to offer men a space where they can prioritize both,” said Fes Russell owner of Hammer & Nails Santa Monica. “Our shop isn’t just about grooming, it’s about confidence, community, and creating a routine that helps men show up as their best selves.”

Hammer & Nails offers a membership model that gives members access to premium services, including extended massage time, aromatherapy steamed towels, and custom technical detailing. This model is designed for men who are looking for a go-to destination for a grooming experience that tends to the whole man, in a masculine environment where they can enjoy curated spirits among the company of fellow men.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails is transforming how men experience grooming. Every shop is intentionally designed to offer premium haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, and its signature whiskey-infused foot treatment—all in a stylish space built for comfort and confidence. Founded in 2016, the brand is expanding rapidly through franchising. To learn more, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com. For franchise opportunities, visit hammerandnailsfranchise.com.

