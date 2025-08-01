JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates its 15th Anniversary with Two Celebrity Collabs

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — JINYA Ramen Bar debuts two exclusive collaborations designed to delight fans of inventive flavors and crave-worthy experiences. The internet’s Pasta King, Gianluca Conte, better known as QCP —an entertainer, author and media sensation with millions of followers across his social platforms—is bringing his signature Italian flair to JINYA’s menu with the launch of his Ciao Ramen on Aug. 4 at participating locations.

Meanwhile, celebrated San Diego mixologist and TikTok star Julianna McIntosh, aka @join_jules, introduces the playful and refreshing Jul-A-Rita cocktail, available at select JINYA locations. This launch is part of JINYA’s 15th anniversary celebration, featuring a series of menu innovations and giveaways.

“At JINYA, we’re always looking for unexpected ways to reimagine the ramen experience,” said Tomo Takahashi, Founder and CEO of JINYA Ramen Bar. “Collaborating with creators like QCP and Julianna lets us explore new flavors while honoring the craft behind our food. The Ciao Ramen and Jul-A-Rita cocktail bring something fresh and exciting to our menu, and we’re proud to offer these unique creations as part of our 15th anniversary celebration.”

QCP’s Italian-Inspired “Ciao” Ramen:

Blending the timeless flavors of Italy with JINYA’s rich ramen tradition, the “Ciao” Ramen features a vibrant tomato purée soup base infused with garlic, olive oil and fragrant herbs, seamlessly blended into JINYA’s signature creamy chicken broth. The dish is topped with sous-vide chicken breast, spinach, dehydrated cherry tomatoes, chili oil, garlic and aromatic basil oil. Diners can enjoy fresh Parmesan cheese grated tableside for an interactive, authentic finish.

"I’m thrilled to bring a taste of my Italian roots to JINYA’s incredible ramen experience,” said Gianluca. “The Ciao Ramen blends two cuisines I love – authentic Italian flavors and rich Japanese ramen – to create something truly unique and delicious for fans everywhere."

Julianna McIntosh’s Jul-A-Rita Cocktail:

Complementing JINYA’s bold menu with a splash of fun, Julianna McIntosh crafted the Jul-A-Rita—a sparkling, citrusy cocktail inspired by JINYA’s rich flavors and garnishes. The cocktail features Blanco Tequila, Aperol, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, strawberry syrup and coconut water, shaken over ice, topped with prosecco and garnished with a candied strawberry and mint. The rim is lined with Pop Rocks, adding an unexpected zing to this vibrant drink.

“This cocktail was made to pop — literally,” said McIntosh. “With sparkling prosecco, a juicy strawberry and an eye-catching Pop Rocks rim, it’s light, it’s fun, it’s fresh-picked flavor in a glass and it tastes amazing with JINYA’s bold, umami-packed dishes.”

Both the Ciao Ramen and the Jul-A-Rita cocktail embody JINYA Ramen Bar’s innovative approach to flavor and experience, offering fans new ways to savor their favorite ramen destination.

