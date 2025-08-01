Potbelly Gets Fired Up for National S’mores Day With the Return of a Fan Favorite Cookie

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO. IL – Potbelly is bringing fans s’more joy this summer with the return of its limited time S’mores Cookie. Packed with Hershey’s mini kisses, graham cracker pieces, and ooey-gooey marshmallows, this campfire favorite is baked fresh in-shop daily and available starting Monday, August 4—no sticks required. Hurry in for this one because the S’mores Cookie is only available while supplies last.

And, to keep summer’s cookie craze at Potbelly as sweet as ever, the brand is offering a free cookie of choice with any entrée purchase beginning on National S’mores Day, Sunday, August 10, through Friday, August 15. Valid with any Potbelly entrée purchase, including signature toasted sandwiches, fresh entrée salads, and hearty bowls of soup or creamy Mac ‘n Cheese.

“As summer winds down, what better way to toast the season than with a classic campfire treat,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Menu Innovation at Potbelly. “Our signature cookies, fresh-baked in-shop daily, are full of craveable flavor, and the S’mores Cookie has an especially nostalgic flavor, made to spark those sweet moments. But fans will want to act fast—this one won’t be around for long!’

Potbelly fans are urged to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can earn free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.

SOURCE Potbelly

###

