QCP and JINYA Ramen Bar Debut “Ciao” Ramen for JINYA’s 15th Anniversary — Available August 4

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — JINYA Ramen Bar announced today an exclusive collaboration with the Internet’s Pasta King, Gianluca Conte, better known as QCP, to introduce an innovative Italian-inspired ramen dish, “Ciao” Ramen, launching August 4 at participating locations. This launch is part of JINYA’s 15th anniversary celebration, featuring a series of menu innovations and giveaways.

“At JINYA, we’ve always believed in pushing the boundaries of what ramen can be, and our 15th anniversary is the perfect moment to celebrate that spirit of innovation,” said Tomo Takahashi, Founder and CEO of JINYA Ramen Bar. “Collaborating with Gianluca to create the Ciao Ramen allowed us to merge the comfort of Japanese ramen with the bold, vibrant flavors of Italy in a way that’s never been done before. It’s exciting, it’s different and it captures exactly what JINYA stands for: tradition elevated through creativity.”

Blending the timeless flavors of Italy with the rich tradition of JINYA’s ramen, the Ciao Ramen is a culinary mashup designed to surprise and delight fans of both cuisines. The dish features a vibrant tomato purée soup base infused with garlic, olive oil and fragrant herbs, artfully blended into JINYA’s signature creamy chicken broth. Toppings include tender sous-vide chicken breast, spinach, dehydrated cherry tomatoes, a touch of chili oil, garlic and aromatic basil oil. To complete the experience, fresh Parmesan cheese is grated tableside for a delicious finish.

Gianluca Conte is an entertainer, author and media sensation with millions of followers across his social platforms. QCP’s passion for authentic Italian flavors shines through his larger-than-life culinary content. His signature comedic style and viral videos have earned him collaborations with high-profile celebrities like Will Smith and Paris Hilton, as well as partnerships with major global brands.

"I’m thrilled to bring a taste of my Italian roots to JINYA’s incredible ramen experience,” said Gianluca. “The Ciao Ramen blends two cuisines I love – authentic Italian flavors and rich Japanese ramen – to create something truly unique and delicious for fans everywhere."

