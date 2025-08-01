Smalls Sliders® Inks First Deal in Tennessee

Iconic Cheeseburger Slider Brand Signs Four Cans with Experienced Restaurant Operator in Knoxville

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // KNOXVILLE, TN – Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, has signed its first-ever development agreement in Tennessee. The multi-unit deal will bring four Cans to the Knoxville metro region with Tennessee-based entrepreneur Blake McDavid, a multi-unit franchise owner and commercial real estate investor.

At just 30 years old, McDavid is poised to bring the craveable slider concept to East Tennessee. With experience developing and operating restaurant franchises, he brings strong operational expertise and a deep understanding of QSR models like Smalls Sliders. The first of the four Cans is slated to open by Fall 2026.

“I was immediately drawn to the simplicity of the concept, from the focused menu and efficient design to the strong branding and smart leadership team,” said McDavid. “I see a huge opportunity to introduce the Smalls experience to new communities in Tennessee, and I’m proud to be part of a brand that’s building for the future. This model is built for long-term success, and I believe this concept will resonate strongly with local guests looking for high-quality food served fast and fresh.”

This agreement officially marks Smalls Sliders’ entry into the Tennessee market, reinforcing the brand’s growing national footprint and strategic expansion into new high-potential territories. McDavid is actively identifying real estate throughout the Knoxville area and plans to open the first of his four Cans in 2026.

“Blake represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator we look for as we expand,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising with Smalls Sliders. “This marks our first-ever deal in Tennessee, and we’re confident it will lay a strong foundation for continued growth across the state. Blake’s operational experience and enthusiasm make him a great addition to the Smalls community. His local ties and commitment to building in his own backyard are exactly what help our brand grow with purpose and authenticity. We’re excited to support his launch in East Tennessee.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

SOURCE Smalls Sliders

###

Media Contact:

Bridget Peterson

(312) 420-8847

[email protected]

