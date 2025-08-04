Cicis Pizza® Celebrates 40 Years of the Best Pizza Value Anywhere with Birthday Party Project Partnership

Nation’s Iconic All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Honors Legacy with July Activation Focused on Bringing Joy to Children

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas – Cicis Pizza, the brand that pioneered the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet in 1985, is celebrating 40 incredible years of providing friends and families with its signature combination of variety, value and fun. As part of its anniversary, Cicis is proud to partner with The Birthday Party Project (TBPP), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthday celebrations.

To kick off the collaboration, Cicis will partner with TBPP throughout the month of July, bringing a space-themed birthday celebration to life at shelters and transitional living agencies across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As the featured brand for TBPP’s July birthday calendar, Cicis will provide pizza for parties, coordinate volunteer support, and share handwritten birthday messages from team members across the country. In addition, the Cicis corporate team will volunteer at TBPP headquarters in Dallas, helping unpack toy inventory, fulfill children’s birthday wish lists, and wrap gifts—ensuring every child receives a celebration as special as they are.

“From families gathering around the buffet to kids running to the game room with their friends, Cicis has always been a place of connection, celebration, and community,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “Partnering with The Birthday Party Project is a perfect way to honor this legacy—giving children the chance to experience the same joy and togetherness that Cicis has provided for generations. We look forward to continuing our mission of spreading happiness to the children who need it most.”

Cicis Pizza opened its doors with a simple yet powerful mission: to bring people together over endless pizza, pastas, salads, and desserts. Since then, it has been a place where memories are made — from post-game team celebrations to birthday parties that create lasting moments with loved ones. Now, through its partnership with TBPP, Cicis is extending that same spirit of celebration to children across the country, ensuring they too can experience the joy of their own birthday — just as so many guests have done inside its restaurants for four decades.

“At The Birthday Party Project, we believe every child deserves to feel celebrated — and what better way to honor CiCi’s 40th birthday than by spreading that same JOY to children who need it most?” said Wade Lairsen, CEO of The Birthday Party Project. “We’re grateful to partner with a brand that has spent decades bringing people together over great food, laughter and memorable moments. Through this collaboration, we will create memorable birthdays for children who may not otherwise have the chance, and of course – enjoy great pizza!”

Cicis Pizza remains focused on innovation while staying true to the experience that has made it a household name, growing to over 270 locations across 20 states and cementing itself as a staple in family dining. Recent co-branded menu collaborations, like the buzzworthy Chicken & Eggo® Waffles Pizza and indulgent OREO® Brownie Pizza, prove that even a long-standing buffet concept can tap into industry trends while preserving the flavors guests love most. By staying committed to affordability and variety, Cicis continues to attract fans who grew up with the brand and new generations of families seeking an unbeatable value dining experience. As it looks ahead, Cicis proves that its legacy is only growing stronger, with even more exciting developments on the horizon.

Stay tuned for new menu items, special promotions, and brand activations that tap into the nostalgia of the 1980s, the decade where it all began, to celebrate Cicis 40th birthday. For more information about Cicis Pizza, visit cicis.com.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

SOURCE Cicis® Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Abbey Scurio

(630) 345 0455

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.