Cool Off This August with Root Beer Ice Cream at Cold Stone Creamery®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Cold Stone Creamery® is bringing nostalgic flavors to the forefront this summer with the launch of its limited-time Root Beer Ice Cream, available now through August 31. Inspired by the classic soda fountain favorite, this flavor offers a refreshing and creamy twist on a beloved American tradition.

Root Beer Ice Cream is handcrafted fresh in every store and can be enjoyed on its own or as part of two delicious offerings. The Root Beer Revival Creation™ mixes Root Beer Ice Cream with chocolate chips, caramel, and whipped topping, while the Go With the Float, our take on the classic soda shop root beer float, features Root Beer Ice Cream and root beer topped with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry.

"Root Beer Ice Cream is a nostalgic flavor that instantly takes you back in time," said Courtney Maxedon VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We wanted to capture that classic root beer float experience and serve it up in a way that only Cold Stone can - bold, creamy, and full of flavor."

Don't miss your chance to experience this limited-time flavor. Whether you're reliving childhood memories or discovering root beer in a whole new way, our Root Beer Ice Cream is the perfect way to cool off your August. Available in stores and online, this ice cream won't be around for long, so grab it while you can!

Promotional Flavor: Root Beer Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™: Root Beer Revival - Root Beer Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Caramel & Whipped Topping

Promotional Float: Go With the Float - Root Beer Ice Cream, Root Beer, Whipped Topping & a Maraschino Cherry



SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

###

