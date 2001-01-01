Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Opportunity

Own The Ultimate Ice Cream Franchise

Own one of the world's most beloved ice cream franchises! For nearly 35 years Cold Stone has been the go-to for the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience®. We make our super-premium ice cream in-house and have an endless array of premium mix-ins so our dedicated guests can enjoy their favorite CreationTM, or whatever they may dream up that satisfies their sweet tooth. Cold Stone Creamery can be a great fit for first-time or veteran restaurant owners, the Cold Stone team is with our franchisees every step of the way, from the signing of their franchise documents, build-out, training, grand opening, and beyond. We believe Cold Stone owners are in business for themselves, but not by themselves.

One of the nation's most beloved ice cream franchises is rapidly expanding

Cold Stone Creamery® is the ultimate ice cream franchise, beloved by millions of customers in America and around the world. Founded in 1988, Cold Stone Creamery has grown to many locations in the United States and in multiple markets. Now, after 34 years in business, Cold Stone Creamery continues to thrive by offering the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience®: a super-premium, artisanal ice cream that is made fresh in our stores, an endless array of mix-in combinations that allows customers to dream up their own Creations™, and exceptional customer service that is full of cheer, song and smiles.

Cold Stone Creamery is rolling out a development initiative with the aim of growing the brand by hundreds of locations in the coming years. We're actively seeking savvy entrepreneurs with a passion for ice cream and the customer in-store experience to bring the Cold Stone Creamery franchise to new communities at home and abroad.

"There has never been a better time to invest in a Cold Stone Creamery ice cream business franchise," says John Wuycheck, SVP of Franchise Development with Cold Stone Creamery. "Cold Stone Creamery is a brand that will continue to do incredibly well. Not only do we enjoy household name recognition in America and globally, but we believe our product is far superior to what is available on the market. The creamery part of Cold Stone Creamery is real: we make our ice cream fresh in-house, which gives our ice cream an artisanal quality, and a taste that becomes a craving that creates customer loyalty. As a franchisor, we have designed Cold Stone Creamery to be an easy-to-run, easy-to-scale business. We've been growing for years, and we're not slowing down anytime soon."

