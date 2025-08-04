MassageLuXe Celebrates 100th Spa Opening with Fresno Grand Opening and VIP Event

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // FRESNO, Calif. – MassageLuXe, a leading luxury spa franchise specializing in massage therapy and skincare services, will celebrate a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 100th location in Fresno, California. The new spa, located at 7735 N Blackstone Ave., #114, will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, August 7.

To mark the occasion, MassageLuXe will host a VIP Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, August 6, from 4–7 p.m. The event will include spa tours, complimentary HydroLuXe water massage sessions, giveaways, light refreshments, and a special $49 rate for a one-hour standard massage or LuXe facial.

The Fresno spa is owned by franchise partners Lisa Wigfall and Sharon Parker-Gill. Both women bring decades of combined experience in healthcare, client relations, and business leadership. Wigfall founded and scaled a health services organization focused on underserved communities, while Parker-Gill has spent more than 30 years in procurement and contract management in corporate America. Her last few years have been spent guiding credentialing and contracting efforts for medical providers nationwide. Their shared passion for wellness and service inspired them to bring MassageLuXe to Fresno, marking the brand’s first location in the Central Valley.

“Opening MassageLuXe’s 100th spa is an incredible honor,” said Sharon Parker-Gill, co-owner of MassageLuXe Fresno. “Lisa and I wanted to create a place where people in Fresno could unwind, recharge, and feel taken care of. This is more than a business milestone for us – it’s an opportunity to give back to a community we deeply value.”

MassageLuXe offers a full suite of services designed to help clients relax, rejuvenate, and enhance their well-being, including massages, facials, and innovative HydroLuXe water massage therapy. With this milestone opening, the brand continues to expand across the United States and is actively seeking franchise partners who want to be part of the booming health and wellness industry. MassageLuXe provides comprehensive training, marketing support, and a scalable business model, making it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a fast-growing, service-driven category.

“Reaching 100 locations is a defining moment for MassageLuXe and underscores the growing demand for everyday wellness,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of Massage Luxe International, LLC. “This milestone is a credit to our franchisees and team members who are dedicated to helping communities like Fresno embrace self-care. It also signals the incredible potential ahead as we continue to expand into new markets nationwide.”

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.



For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 100 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

SOURCE MassageLuXe

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.