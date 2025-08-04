Penn Station East Coast Subs Announces New Location in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Experienced Family of Entrepreneurs Bring Award-Winning Subs to Their Hometown

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI, OHIO — Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Ann Arbor, Michigan, located at 5627 Jackson Road.

This location marks the first Penn Station for franchise owners Jeff and Monica Van Overmeer and their son, Joe Van Overmeer, a family team with deep roots in Michigan and extensive experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Jeff and Monica owned and operated Jet’s Pizza locations in Saline and Dexter for over 20 years before selling both to Joe, who officially took ownership in 2021 and 2023, respectively. The couple also own StretchLab studios in Ann Arbor and Canton.

“We’re thrilled to bring Penn Station to Ann Arbor,” said Jeff Van Overmeer. “Our son became hooked on the brand’s quality and flavor while attending Western Michigan University, and we recognized the opportunity to bring something truly special to an untapped market near home. The food speaks for itself—and the support from the Penn Station corporate team has been outstanding.”

The Van Overmeers are committed to delivering the high-quality service Penn Station is known for, driven by their passion for business. They take pride in creating meaningful employment opportunities and developing team members. As longtime members of the community, they also plan to give back through a variety of local charitable initiatives.

“This family team brings a wealth of experience and passion to the table,” said Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Penn Station family and look forward to supporting their success in Ann Arbor.”

The new location will feature Penn Station’s signature menu items, including its award-winning Cheesesteak, hand-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Van Overmeer team is especially proud to open their doors during Penn Station’s 40th anniversary, a milestone year marked by a nationwide expansion push and exclusive incentives for new franchise owners.

“Our goal is to open 500 stores in the next five years, and we’re partnering with the right franchisees like the Van Overmeers to make that happen,” said Don Champion, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development and Sales. “This year, we’re offering new owners a rare incentive package: six months royalty-free and 50% off the franchise fee. It’s an exciting time to join a brand that’s been delivering top-tier food and franchise support for four decades.”

For more information about franchise opportunities visit: https://penn-station.com/franchise/.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation’s fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs

###

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

919.459.8168

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.