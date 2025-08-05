Killer Burger Expands Presence in Texas With Second San Antonio Opening

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO – Killer Burger has announced it will open its second location in San Antonio, TX on August 4. The franchised location will be owned by founder and franchisee Thomas “TJ” Southard, and operated by the brand’s first female franchisee, Natasha Fogel.

The opening follows the brand’s San Antonio opening in November 2024.

Uniquely, the Brooks location will be the first unit to feature a new kitchen format, designed to maximize throughput and increase speed of service without increasing square footage or costs. With a corner unit location, the restaurant will feature large, arched windows, as well as specialized artwork, including a mural that pays homage to Natasha, who helped TJ test recipes before the concept for Killer Burger was even established.

“San Antonio is our first entrance into a market outside of the Pacific Northwest,” added Adam Sanders, Killer Burger CEO. “Texas is rich with opportunity, and we are building on the reception we received last year with our Brooks store.”

“I’ve known TJ for 18 years and like to say that I was there before Killer Burger was there,” said Natasha Fogel, Franchise Owner with Killer Burger. “I officially joined Killer Burger when we were at four units, and at the time I spoke little English. Having grown with the company to now serve as an owner, operator and business partner to TJ has been an incredible opportunity, and relocating to Texas to open this location with him is a full circle moment for me. I look forward to welcoming new and recurring guests into our newest San Antonio restaurant soon.”

SOURCE Killer Burger

