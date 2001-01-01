Killer Burger Franchise Opportunity

What makes Killer Burger better? If you've ever had a Killer Burger, you know what makes us special and we know you're thinking about having another one right now. What We Do We make the best burgers imaginable. Everything we do serves our vision to change the way you and your friends think about burgers. That's why we dedicate our time and resources to mastering this craft and teaching our crew and franchise partners to do the same. We want to introduce the country to what a burger should be, so when people think about a burger, they think of a Killer Burger. The Burgers Fresh, never frozen, beef of the highest quality, grilled with the perfect sear to create a tender, flavorful patty every time. The builds range from the simple (The Purist) to the standard (The Classic) to the bizarre (The Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon). Each burger has its own unique flavor with the patty remaining at the center of all of them. Our burgers are at the core of everything we do. The Culture Our burgers are our core, but the atmosphere in which those burgers are enjoyed is just as important. Our restaurants are designed to feel like a backyard BBQ with rock n' roll on the radio, cold beer on tap, and all of your favorite people there having a good time. We believe in throwing a party for our guests with our crew being your hosts. Our team members are trained to ensure everyone gets their perfect burger and the beer they need while having a great time from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave. And when they do leave, they're already planning their next visit. What Sets Killer Burger Apart The short and sweet is...we commit to the burger. we keep our operation simple, concise and effective. this leaves us with resources to train our franchisees to be experts at our craft and provide their shops with the support needed to be successful. The Training - We have built a dialed-in operational platform and a certification-based training program for the entire staff - including you. You and your management team will spend three weeks between our corporate headquarters and our training store in Portland, OR. When it comes time to get your crew up to speed, they'll have a team of knowledgable Killer Burger Trainers working with them in your store for two weeks of skill-building even before Opening Day. After that, we're there for another two weeks of mastery training that ensures your store can make the right impression on your customers for the long haul.

