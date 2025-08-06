Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Opens First Illinois Location

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Chicago – Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has opened its first location in Illinois with a Grand Opening set for August 15. Serving up a variety of hand-cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides, the Los Angeles-based brand made its first foray into an urban center.

The Grand Opening on August 15 will feature free food giveaways for the first 25 guests and a ribbon cutting ceremony at approximately 11 a.m. The hot chicken joint is strategically located near commercial and residential sites, numerous hotels and the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River.

“We anticipate great residential, business and tourist activity thanks to our location on bustling Michigan Avenue,” said franchisee Yongqiang Tan. “We’re eager to bring Crimson Coward’s bold flavors and high-energy concept to downtown Chicago.”

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is dedicated to delivering a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. Crimson Coward’s Lucky 7 seating offers seven fortunate diners a front-row view of the action and special samples of the Nashville-inspired menu. It begins with the food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and fresh.

Each piece of hand-breaded chicken is customized with the heat level of the guest’s choice: Country, which has no heat; Mild; Medium; Crimson-Hot; and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds. Creative mashups include the Garlic Twister, with chicken, pickles and garlic sauce wrapped and pressed on a tortilla, and the Crimson Burrito, featuring chopped chicken, Crimson sauce, slaw and pickles in a Crimson tortilla. There’s also a new item on the menu – the sNash burger, which is Crimson’s take on a classic smash burger, topped with cheese, Crimson sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Crimson Coward founder Ali Hijazi first tried Nashville hot chicken in Los Angeles, and it quickly became a spicy obsession. Within two weeks he’d traveled to Nashville to sample as much of the regional specialty as possible; a few weeks later, he returned to meet the chefs behind the hot commodity. Hijazi perfected the recipe in his garage, and soon a star was born.

