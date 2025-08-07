Round Table Pizza Twists Up a Classic with New Bacon Cheddar Twists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Round Table Pizza is putting a spin on a classic. Now through Jan. 4, fans can get a taste of the all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists, a crave-worthy menu addition that builds off the brand’s iconic Garlic Parmesan Twists.

Baked to perfection, loaded with smokey bacon and cheddar cheese, and served with Hidden Valley® The Original Ranch®, the new Bacon & Cheddar Twists are the perfect sidekick to complement Round Table Pizza’s signature pizza offerings.

“While our beloved fresh-baked pizzas often take center stage, the right appetizer can elevate the entire experience,” said Jillian Bowman, Brand Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Our all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists provide a flavor-packed option for guests as part of our growing Shareables menu, which features fan-favorite appetizers such as Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeño Poppers, and more.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

