Dickey’s Celebrates Back to School with Kids Eat Free

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // As families gear up for the back to school season, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping make the transition smoother with a Kids Eat Free Weekend from August 8 to 10. Guests can receive one free kid’s meal with any $12 purchase, available in store, online, or on the Dickey’s app.

The family-focused promotion offers a delicious and convenient option during a busy time of year, giving parents a break and kids a meal they’ll love.

“Back to school season can be full of excitement and a little chaos,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “We want to support families during this time with a warm, easy, and affordable meal that brings everyone together.”

Dickey’s kid’s meals feature fan-favorite items like pulled pork or chicken sliders, served with a kid’s roll, choice of side, and a drink — perfectly portioned for little BBQ lovers.

“At Dickey’s, family is at the heart of everything we do,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Offering Kids Eat Free for an entire weekend is just one way we’re showing up for parents as they head into a new school year.”

