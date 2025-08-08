Vitality Bowls Revitalizes Healthy Eating in Lincoln with Grand Opening of New Café

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // LINCOLN, Neb. – Vitality Bowls announced the debut of its newest café in Lincoln on August 22. Spearheaded by local residents and entrepreneurs, Justin Halbert, Ron Samuelson and Ben Dabney, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Lincoln will be offering exclusive deals, including Buy One Get One FREE on all açaí bowls on August 22, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item from August 23 to August 24.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring Vitality Bowls to Lincoln,” said Halbert, a seasoned restaurateur and Vitality Bowls franchisee who also owns two cafés in the Omaha area. “Opening this third location is a proud moment for me and my team. At Vitality Bowls, we make every item fresh to order using only the highest quality ingredients, no ice, no frozen yogurt, and no fillers. It’s all about delivering real, nourishing food that helps people feel their best. I’m looking forward to introducing Lincoln residents to everything we have to offer.”

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an array of superfoods. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with organic acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Vitality Bowls café in Lincoln, led by our incredible franchisee Justin,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Justin has already made a tremendous impact with his Omaha locations, and we’re confident he’ll bring that same energy and dedication to the Lincoln community. His passion for the brand, strong business acumen, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences make him an outstanding partner in our mission to redefine healthy eating.”

