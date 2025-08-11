Big Blue Swim School Appoints Tracy Stockard as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School announces the appointment of Tracy Stockard as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned marketing executive with more than two decades of experience leading brand transformation for national and global consumer brands.

Stockard, who has held leadership positions at global franchise brands such as Steak ‘n Shake and McDonald’s, brings a track record of driving measurable business impact through data-led marketing, brand positioning, and innovative customer engagement strategies. She managed multimillion-dollar marketing budgets and launched scalable digital and loyalty solutions that significantly increased customer engagement.

Throughout her career, Stockard has enhanced the customer experience by reimagining how brands connect with their audience across both digital and physical touchpoints. She has led retail transformation initiatives that increased revenue, improved satisfaction scores, and boosted operational efficiency.

“Tracy brings a remarkable combination of strategic vision and executional excellence,” said Brandon Bean, CEO of Big Blue Swim School. “Her ability to lead high-performing teams and craft campaigns that connect deeply with consumers will be invaluable as we continue to grow our national presence. She understands what it takes to scale a brand while keeping the customer experience at the core, and we look forward to seeing the impact her expertise will have on Big Blue.”

As CMO, Stockard will oversee all facets of marketing, brand strategy, and communications, with a focus on expanding brand awareness, deepening customer loyalty, and collaborating with franchise owners to drive shared success.

“I’m thrilled to join a brand that’s making such a meaningful impact for families,” said Stockard.

