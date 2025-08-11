Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-Style Barbecue to Post Falls, ID with Week-Long Grand Opening Specials

Post Falls, ID, Aug. 11, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- North Idaho just got a whole lot smokier. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has officially opened its doors at 306 North Spokane Street, Post Falls, ID 83854, bringing slow-smoked Texas barbecue and Southern hospitality to the heart of Post Falls.

To celebrate, Dickey’s is serving up grand opening deals all week long from Monday, August 11 through Thursday, August 14:

$5 Any Classic Sandwich – including favorites like Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, and Pit-Smoked Chicken – each slow-smoked on-site daily with hickory wood for up to 14 hours.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dickey’s legendary Texas-style barbecue to Post Falls,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “North Idaho has an incredible food scene, and we’re proud to add our slow-smoked barbecue and family-friendly dining experience to the mix. Our goal is simple – to serve great barbecue with genuine hospitality.”

The new Post Falls location is owned and operated by local franchisee Chris Perkins, who is passionate about sharing authentic Texas barbecue with his community.

“Post Falls is a close-knit, growing community, and I wanted to bring something special here,” said Perkins. “Dickey’s has been perfecting the art of barbecue for over 80 years, and I’m excited to share that tradition with my friends, family, and neighbors.”

Founded in 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has grown from a single location in Dallas, Texas, to the largest barbecue chain in the world. The brand is known for its hickory-smoked meats, classic Southern sides, and commitment to quality.

“We’re always proud to welcome new owners like Chris into the Dickey’s family,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Post Falls is the perfect place for our next chapter in Idaho, and we know this location will quickly become a local favorite.”

