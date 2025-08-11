Kinderdance International Expansion Madeline Vera Acquires Kinderdance NYC & The Bronx

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke VA – August 11th, 2025, Kinderdance International proudly announces that franchise owner Madeline Vera has acquired the Kinderdance territories of New York City and The Bronx.

Vera, already a standout franchisee with operations in Brooklyn and Queens, is well known for her dynamic leadership and ability to build lasting partnerships with schools and communities. Her expansion into NYC and The Bronx positions Kinderdance to reach more children with its unique blend of movement, music, and early childhood education.

“Madeline has proven to be an exceptional leader within our franchise,” said Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance International. “We are confident she will elevate Kinderdance’s presence and make a lasting impact on children and families.”

Vera’s success story is one of vision, determination, and dedication. Since joining Kinderdance, she has introduced innovative outreach strategies, fostering strong community relationships, and ensuring her programs maintain the highest standards of quality and engagement. Her ability to inspire trust among educators, parents, and students alike has set her apart as one of the Kinderdance’s top performers.

SOURCE Kinderdance® International

###

