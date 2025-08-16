Dickey’s BBQ Pit Brings Texas Flavor to Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL, Aug. 12, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing slow-smoked Texas barbecue to Enterprise, Alabama with the grand opening of its brand-new location. Local franchise partners Dechauna Tensley and Darvin Graham invite the community to join the celebration on Saturday, August 16, 2025, featuring mouthwatering specials and fun for the whole family.

“Opening a Dickey’s is a dream come true,” said Tensley. “We’re passionate about serving quality food with exceptional hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming our neighbors for years to come.”

On grand opening day, guests can enjoy $5 Any Classic Sandwich, 10-piece wings for just $8, and Kids Eat Free with a $12 purchase. Families can also take part in free face painting for kids, making it the perfect weekend outing.

For Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the event is about more than just great barbecue. “Enterprise is such a vibrant and welcoming community, and we’re thrilled to bring our Texas-style barbecue to this part of Alabama,” she said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our guests and create memorable experiences with every meal served.”

The menu features slow-smoked favorites like fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, hickory-smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, signature wings, and southern-style sides including mac and cheese, barbecue beans, and creamed spinach.

For Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, the grand opening represents the brand’s mission in action. “Barbecue is about more than just food—it’s about bringing people together,” he said. “Our new Enterprise location is going to be a place where families and friends can gather to enjoy great barbecue and even better company.”

The Dickey’s team continues its mission to share Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ one community at a time – now proudly including Enterprise, Alabama.

Grand Opening Celebration Details

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Specials: $5 Any Classic Sandwich; 10-piece wings for $8; Kids Eat Free with $12 purchase (one per transaction)

Activities: Free face painting for kids

