Tint World Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOCA RATON, Fla. – Inc. today announced Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list reflects the strength and dedication of our entire Tint World family,” said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. “This recognition is a testament to our incredible franchisees, our passionate team, and the loyal customers who trust us every day. We’re honored and grateful for this recognition, and it wouldn’t be possible without the people who believe in our brand.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024.

SOURCE Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

###

