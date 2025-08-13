Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Bucks County, Pa.

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Payroll Vault announced signing a Doylestown-based business manager with payroll and employee benefits expertise as its newest franchisee.

Entrepreneur Frank Ayata chose a Payroll Vault franchise and for years, he has been directly responsible for managing payroll operations, employee benefits administration, HR compliance, and full-cycle accounting, including budgeting and audit preparation, for several public schools. This hands-on experience has given him a deep understanding of the complexities that organizations face with workforce management and financial operations.

“As a longtime resident and business owner in this region, I value the opportunity to serve clients who want a more responsive, personal experience with payroll. I’m also passionate about building relationships with local businesses, schools, and nonprofits— areas where I already have strong ties and networks.”

Regarding his decision to choose Payroll Vault, Ayata said there were several reasons that revolved around service and support.

“What stood out most was Payroll Vault’s ability to customize payroll and workforce management solutions based on each client’s needs,” he said. “The support from other franchises and the corporate team made it clear that I would be joining a network that’s committed to my success.”

