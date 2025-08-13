Slim Chickens Opens in Nevada

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // RENO, NV — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its newest location in Reno, Nevada. The opening is led by Roper Foods, and this is the group’s second opening to date.

Known for its Southern hospitality and bold flavors, the brand is bringing its American-style interior and cooked-to-order chicken to more fans in Northern Nevada. Located in the heart of Reno’s Damonte Ranch area, the new location offers a convenient, high-traffic spot for dine-in and to-go guests. Whether locals are grabbing lunch with family or picking up dinner on the go, the Reno location aims to deliver craveable comfort food paired with a welcoming environment.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Thank you to our Roper Foods, who is dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with new communities.”

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

