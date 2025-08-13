Sola Salons Announces New Franchise Agreement in Ohio: Kristin and Greg Kranias to Expand Revolutionary Salon Concept to Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement in Rocky River, Ohio with Kristin and Greg Kranias.

"We are excited to see Kristin and Greg continue to invest in the Sola Salons family," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development. "Kristin and Greg genuinely share our passion for supporting beauty professionals."

Kristin became a franchisee with Sola Salons after Greg met the Sola team through his investment firm, which led them to explore franchising as a business opportunity. At the time, Kristin was feeling burnt out from her corporate career and was looking for more independence and flexibility. Their first acquisition was in Tucson, Arizona, in September 2020, amidst the pandemic, which presented unique challenges, but grew to be a very successful venture.

"I really do love the brand. It has been a supportive corporate team at this franchisor, which has been essential for me being new to this business. It's a smart and collaborative group of people. You might think there would be competition or stepping on toes, but this has been incredibly collaborative. I always find people who are happy to share their experience," Kristin said.

SOURCE Sola Salons

