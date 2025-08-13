Surcheros Named One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Emerging Chains

ALPHARETTA, GA, August 12, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Surcheros earns a spot on Nation's Restaurant News' 100 Under 100 list. The annual ranking highlights restaurant brands with fewer than 100 units that posted the highest percentage of unit growth from 2023 to 2024.

"Our growth comes from staying true to our roots," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "We built this brand on community and connection."

Along the way, the brand launched a redesigned mobile app to streamline ordering and strengthened community partnerships in both new and existing markets.

"Our team and franchisees keep raising the bar," said Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations. "This recognition reflects the energy, alignment, and belief we all share in where the brand is headed."

