Altitude Trampoline Park Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Inc. today announced that Altitude Trampoline Park has ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“We’re honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list—it’s a testament to the incredible dedication of our franchisees, team members, and guests who have helped us build a brand that’s all about active fun and community connection,” said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. “This milestone reflects not only our strong growth but also our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience that keeps families coming back.”

Known for its vibrant, safe, and inclusive environment, Altitude has become a go-to destination for birthday parties, group events, and everyday active play.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

