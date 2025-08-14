LA Couple Brings Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers to Torrance

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // TORRANCE, Calif. – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ announced the grand opening of its newest store in Torrance, California. Owned and operated by local couple Armin and Michelle Barandeh, Tint World® of Torrance brings a much-needed automotive styling destination to the South Bay. The new location, situated at 2416 Amsler Street, will officially open its doors on August 16.

Originally in Atlanta, the Barandehs relocated to California three years ago after recognizing the untapped potential of the Torrance and South Bay area. The facility offers a full range of Tint World® services, including window tint, paint protection film (PPF), wraps, audio, detailing, and marine and commercial services, making it the area’s only one-stop-shop for automotive styling and protection.

For Armin Barandeh, a lifelong car enthusiast, the launch represents more than just business; it’s the realization of a childhood dream. “Cars have been a part of my life since before I could talk,” he said. “Opening a Tint World® location allows me to turn my passion into a strong business that truly serves the community.”

Michelle, who manages the finances and backend operations while continuing her full-time career in financial planning and analysis, echoed the family’s long-term vision. “This is a legacy business we’re building together, not only for ourselves but also for our daughter.”

“We’ve had people walk in during construction just to say how excited they are for us to open,” said Michelle. “Many have told us there’s nothing else like this for miles. The nearest comparable shop is more than an hour away.”

In addition to serving car enthusiasts, Tint World® of Torrance has established partnerships with local dealerships that plan to outsource customization and protection services to the shop. The Barandehs also plan to open a second location in Huntington Beach, continuing their investment in the Tint World® brand and mission.

The August 16th grand opening will feature:

Exotic, JDM, classic, and muscle car show

Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Torrance Chamber of Commerce on August 13 at 3:00 pm

Giveaways, including a raffle for a free tint service for four windows

Exclusive 20% off promotional pricing on services like ceramic coating, detailing, and more

Vendor product displays and promotional materials

Support for local animal shelter spcaLA Friends for Life

“Armin and Michelle embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Tint World®’s success,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World®. “Their story is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. We’re thrilled to support their journey and expand our reach in California.”

SOURCE int World® Automotive Styling Centers™

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.