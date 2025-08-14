Union County Scores Big as PickleRage New Jersey Expansion

UNION COUNTY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- PickleRage is set to expand its footprint in New Jersey with a new location coming to Union County. Located within the under-construction New World Sports complex. The facility is expected to open in Q4 2025, offering year-round play, community programs, and events for players of all skill levels.

PickleRage at Union County will be owned and operated by Mike Silva, an experienced leader in the fitness and sports facility industry.

Silva brings a wealth of expertise to PickleRage as a former executive in fitness clubs and multi-sport facilities, as well as the Founder and President of The Edge Fitness. His track record of building dynamic, community-driven fitness destinations position him perfectly to help expand PickleRage's footprint in the Garden State as part of their mission of providing high-quality indoor play to communities.

"Union County is the perfect market for PickleRage, and I'm excited to introduce the sport of pickleball to even more people through the brand's clubs," said Silva. "PickleRage is more than just a place to play, it's a spot where athletes, families, and friends can come together to stay active and have fun. We can't wait to open our doors and welcome the community."

PickleRage at Union County will feature 18 pro-level CushionX pickleball courts, a player's lounge, pro shop, and streamlined booking technology. Programming will include clinics, leagues, tournaments, and social events for all skill levels, creating a year-round hub for play and connection. Surrounded by additional amenities like tennis courts, a fitness center, and on-site dining, it will be a premier destination for both pickleball and community activity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the PickleRage family," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "His impressive background in developing and leading successful fitness and multi-sport facilities makes him an ideal partner for our brand and his passion for creating vibrant, community-focused spaces aligns perfectly with our mission to grow the sport of pickleball and provide exceptional experiences for players of all skill levels."

SOURCE PickleRage

###

